Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.14

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

