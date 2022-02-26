Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. Cfra raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.22.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$35.96 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.