Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $2.95. Gevo shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 172,746 shares traded.

The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter worth $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gevo by 241.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $637.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

