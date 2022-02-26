Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Gerdau has raised its dividend payment by 474.9% over the last three years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.86 on Friday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,621,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,593 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

