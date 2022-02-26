Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Geospace Technologies worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEOS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 99.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

