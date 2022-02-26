George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00.

On Monday, December 20th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00.

On Monday, November 29th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00.

NetApp stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

