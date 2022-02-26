GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.06

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $14.85. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 263,452 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in GeoPark by 2,866.8% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 677,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,679 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $3,840,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

