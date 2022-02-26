GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.06

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $14.85. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 263,452 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.75.
About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoPark (GPRK)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.