Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Omega Flex by 100.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Flex by 13.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

