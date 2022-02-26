Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,631 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth $251,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at $378,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

