Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $29.00 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

