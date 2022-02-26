Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of RGP opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $544.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

