Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 81 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.31. The company has a market cap of $776.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

