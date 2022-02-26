Gary H. Pilnick Sells 14,506 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE K opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.