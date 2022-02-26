Gary H. Pilnick Sells 14,506 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE K opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

