Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:GCI opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $714.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

