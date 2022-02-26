Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSE:GCI opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $714.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About Gannett (Get Rating)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
