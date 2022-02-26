Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,408.00

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,408 ($19.15) and last traded at GBX 1,450 ($19.72), with a volume of 19646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,488 ($20.24).
The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,578.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,799.79.
Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)
