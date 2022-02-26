FY2025 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reduced by Oppenheimer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.