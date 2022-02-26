FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

