FY2022 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Reduced by Cormark

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Information Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91.

Get Information Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.87. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$21.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a market cap of C$402.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.