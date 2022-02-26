FY2022 EPS Estimates for HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HORIBA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $5.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get HORIBA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:HRIBF opened at $59.66 on Thursday. HORIBA has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39.

HORIBA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.