FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Reduced by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.30. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.34 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.