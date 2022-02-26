FY2022 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,526.54.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.