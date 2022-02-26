FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Repsol, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Repsol in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

REPYY stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

