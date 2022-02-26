Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.26

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 5456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after buying an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

