Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 352,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,544. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
