frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 1157817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). frontdoor had a return on equity of 2,542.10% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 75.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 14.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 504.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,015 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

