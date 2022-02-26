Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.51 ($75.58).

ETR:FME opened at €57.80 ($65.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €57.86 and a 200 day moving average of €60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

