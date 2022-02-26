Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.