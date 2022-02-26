Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vectrus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vectrus by 18.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the third quarter worth $378,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 49.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 50,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

