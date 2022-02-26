Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 243,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 341,844 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Savara by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 5,951,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 180,737 shares of company stock valued at $196,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

