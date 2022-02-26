Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $352,000 in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,495 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.42 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $494.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.61.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

