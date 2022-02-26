Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 3,984 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 61.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 549,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after buying an additional 208,602 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 86.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 579.69 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

