Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,024 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

