Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

