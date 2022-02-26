Frank Lourenso Sells 8,188 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Lourenso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

