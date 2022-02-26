Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.77. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 4th quarter worth $9,450,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

