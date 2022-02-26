Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.77. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.99.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.
Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
