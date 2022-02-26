Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Earnings Results

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 1,290,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

