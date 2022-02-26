Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of FTAI opened at $25.35 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

