Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Insider Jeannette Potts Sells 4,672 Shares

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FMTX stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
