Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

