Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

