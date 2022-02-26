FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.900 EPS.

NYSE FMC traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 721,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,110. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in FMC by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

