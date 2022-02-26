FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.97. 721,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FMC by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

