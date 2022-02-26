Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.39

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as low as $13.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 65,200 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

