Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.39

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as low as $13.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 65,200 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
