Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $163.00. The stock had previously closed at $104.14, but opened at $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 shares last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 27,398 shares traded.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

