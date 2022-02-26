Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $163.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

