Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $211.68.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Five9 by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Five9 by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,718,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Five9 by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

