FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.35 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.40.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

