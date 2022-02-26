FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in FirstService by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in FirstService by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in FirstService by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.24. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.35 and a 1 year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

