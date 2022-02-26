First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $60.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st.

