First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

